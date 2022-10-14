Indiana Woman Gets 115 Years for Poisoning Ex's Food and Strangling Him With His Favorite Tie

Heidi Marie Littlefield, 42, was found guilty of murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the death of her ex-boyfriend Francis Kelley

By Christine Pelisek
Published on October 14, 2022 02:23 PM
Heidi Marie Littlefield
Heidi Marie Littlefield. Photo: Hamilton County Jail

An Indiana woman who poisoned her ex-boyfriend's oatmeal and then strangled him with his tie was sentenced to more than 100 years in prison.

Heidi Marie Littlefield, 42, was found guilty of murder in August as well as conspiracy to commit murder in the death of her ex-boyfriend Francis Kelley, WXIN-TV reported.

Prosecutors alleged Littlefield killed Kelley over custody of their two-year-old child.

The case came to light on Jan. 17 when Kelley's ex-girlfriend Courtney Nugent told police that Kelley had not picked up their nine-year-old daughter on Kelley's birthday. She had last heard from him two days earlier.

Carmel, Ind., police officers knocked on the door but nobody answered. They later returned after Kelley's ex-girlfriend found his body on his couch on Jan. 18, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by PEOPLE.

A Jan. 20 autopsy found that Kelley's death was a homicide, and that he died from asphyxia due to manual strangulation. He also suffered from blunt force trauma to the head, left hand, elbow and knees. A toxicology report on Feb. 7 concluded that he also had fentanyl in his system.

Police searched Kelley's phone and came across texts where Kelley accused Littlefield of tampering with his oatmeal when she was at his home on Jan. 14.

"Did you do something to the oatmeal that was in my fridge," he texted her. "You were in my fridge last night and it tasted funny after a couple of bites and now I am light headed."

Littlefield responded: "Who tf puts oatmeal in a fridge? I don't know anything you do or want to! Your life and the stuff you say/do is beyond me."

Police said the former couple had a court hearing scheduled for the end of January "due to Fran's allegation that Heidi was violating the parenting time order. The main concern was Heidi not allowing Fran to pick up his child and that she would stay in his house during his parenting time."

According to the affidavit, Littlefield's ex-husband contacted police on Jan. 23 and told them that Littlefield's daughter Logan Runyon told him months earlier that "Heidi paid Logan's boyfriend, Robert Walker, $2,500 dollars to find someone to kill Fran."

Logan Runyon, Robert Walker
Logan Runyon, Robert Walker.

The following day, on Jan. 24, a relative of Littlefield's told police that Littlefield allegedly made several statements after the murder.

"'He's better off dead,' 'I didn't mean to kill him last time,' and 'I might as well say I did it and just say I'm crazy and pregnant," the relative quoted Littlefield as saying, according to the affidavit.

The relative said Runyon was with her mother on Jan. 14 and that both were "in and out of Fran's residence on the evening of Thursday (January 14th) through the afternoon of Friday (January 15th)," the affidavit states.

Another ex-boyfriend of Littlefield's told police on Jan. 28 that "Heidi told him that Logan put fentanyl in Fran's oatmeal sometime on January 14th," the affidavit alleges.

The ex-boyfriend told police that after Kelley accused Littlefield of poisoning his oatmeal, Littlefield told him that she and Runyon went to Kelley's home the following day and climbed through a window when he didn't answer the door.

"Heidi advised [ex-boyfriend] that Heidi and Logan found Fran 'aspirating' on the kitchen floor," states the affidavit. "[Ex-boyfriend] advised that Heidi also mentioned a lanyard around Fran's neck, and it being involved in the incident."

He also told police that Littlefield "asked him over the past several months about how much fentanyl it would take to overdose someone versus kill someone," the affidavit alleges.

Runyon's boyfriend Walker was arrested on a separate incident March 23 and later told Carmel detectives that Littlefield allegedly reached out to him in October "about looking for someone to take care of 'her problem,'" the affidavit alleges.

Walker alleged that Littleton gave him $2,500 to hire someone to kill Kelley but "he spent it on drugs and had no intention of doing what Heidi asked," states the affidavit. "Walker advised he was going to get another $2,500 once Fran was killed."

He then allegedly told police that Runyon told him that when they found Kelley still breathing in his home, "Heidi grabbed Fran's 'favorite tie' and tried to strangle him and smash his head into the 'pavement,'" the affidavit alleges. "Walker stated 'Heidi bludgeoned his head against the floor.'"

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Walker alleged that Littlefield told him that "Fran was abusive to her, their baby, and that 'she would be failing her daughter if the dude didn't end up dead," according to the affidavit.

He also alleged to police that Littlefield had put fentanyl in Kelley's miso soup in October.

Runyon pleaded guilty in March to conspiracy to commit murder and testified against her mother at her trial, the Indy Star reported. She was sentenced to 26 years in prison. Walker pleaded guilty in May to conspiracy to commit murder and sentenced to 10 years, The Star reported.

Littlefield's attorney couldn't be reached for comment.

Related Articles
Heidi Marie Littlefield, 41, her daughter, Logan Marie Runyon, 22, and Runyon's boyfriend, Robert James Walker
Ind. Woman Allegedly Conspired with Daughter to Kill Her Ex by Poisoning His Oatmeal with Fentanyl
Demetris Lincoln
A Texas Woman Was Found Dead, Dismembered in 2019. Her Ex-Boyfriend Was Just Arrested
Breonna Taylor's boyfriend and family on Red Table Talk
Breonna Taylor's Boyfriend Speaks Out on 'Red Table Talk,' Saying He Feared Cops Would Shoot Him Next
Defendant Billy Chemirmir lowers his mask as a state witness is asked to identify him during his murder trial at the Frank Crowley Courts Building in Dallas, Nov. 17, 2021. The retrial of the man charged with killing 18 older women in the Dallas area over a two-year span is set to begin Monday, April 25, 2022 after the first jury to hear a case against him deadlocked. Chemirmir faces life in prison without parole if he’s convicted of capital murder in the smothering of 81-year-old Lu Thi Harris.
Man Accused of Killing 22 Elderly Texans to Stand Trial in Dallas for Murder
Gabriel Michael Davies
Teen Murder Suspect's Disappearance Was Allegedly a Sham, and Victim Was Mom's Ex: Docs
Horace Van Vaultz, Jr
Man Who 'Targeted Young Women' Convicted of Decades-Old Murders with Help of Investigative Genetic Genealogy
Chad Keene
Fla. Man Allegedly Killed His Girlfriend While Trying to Shoot Victim's Ex-Boyfriend
Heather Reynolds and her son, Axel
N.J. Mom Convicted of Murdering Toddler Because He Was 'Obstacle' to Her Extramarital Affair
Mom Killed. Samantha Rementer. https://www.facebook.com/samantha.j.rementer
'You Are Killing My Mom': Pa. Mother's 2 Daughters Allegedly Witnessed Boyfriend Strangling Her
Diane Cusick, Richard Cottingham
Notorious 'Torso Killer' Indicted in 1968 Murder of N.Y. Dance Teacher Who Was Found Strangled in Her Car
Karen Read and John O'Keefe
Professor Indicted After Allegedly Hitting Police Officer Boyfriend with Car, Leaving Him to Die in Snow
Shamar William Washington
21 Years After Teen's Body Is Found Frozen in Rural Pa., Details Emerge About His Suspected Killer
Desiree McCartney, Nathaniel Ritz
Ind. Teen Gets 100 Years in Prison for Smothering His Toddler Siblings to Death in 2 Separate Killings
dan-markel-1.jpg
Former Brother-in-Law Charged with Murdering Florida Law Professor Dan Markel Amid Custody Battle
carla walker
Former Boyfriend of Texas Teen Murdered After 1974 Valentine's Dance Relives Final Moments with Her
Silas Chance-Kent Scott
Ind. Infant Was Allegedly Starved to Death by Parents Who Said They Forgot to Feed Him