Doctors told investigators the victim was too weak to walk

Ind. Woman Charged After 4-Year-Old in Her Care Nearly Dies from Lice Infestation

An Indiana woman is behind bars on child neglect charges after authorities allege a child in her care nearly died from a lice infestation that depleted her blood's hemoglobin levels.

Shyanne Singh, 26, has been in the Scott County jail since Friday night.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Singh was charged days before with three felony counts of neglect of a dependent, PEOPLE confirms through online records.

According to the Associated Press, which obtained court documents, police in Scottsburg were summoned to an area hospital on April 20 after a 4-year-old was brought in for treatment.

Doctors at the hospital told investigators the little girl had nearly died, and that it took multiple blood transfusions to save her.

The court records allege the girl — who was so weak she couldn't walk — almost died because lice had fed off of her for so long.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The infestation left the little girl with critically low hemoglobin levels, according to the court records.

Tests showed the victim's blood hemoglobin levels registered a 1.7; a child her age, the court documents allege, should have a level of at least 12.

The victim required four blood transfusions.

Singh did not enter pleas during an initial court hearing Friday.