Ind. Woman Allegedly Killed, Dismembered Husband Before Asking Their Children to Clean Crime Scene

Thessalonica Allen allegedly shot her husband during an argument in which he said he was going to leave

An Indiana woman has been accused of killing and dismembering her husband before enlisting her two teenage children to help dispose of the body.

Thessalonica Allen, a resident of LaPorte, Ind., allegedly shot her husband, Randy Allen, inside an apartment in the city last week. Subsequently, she allegedly dismembered him and placed his body parts in a bag, according to a probable cause affidavit. The affidavit alleges she planned to place the remains in a car and light them on fire.

According to the affidavit, police in LaPorte said a Michigan man told them that Allen, 34, showed him her husband's body in the closet of her apartment. The man alleged Allen had asked him to help remove the body, which he declined to do before asking her to drive him back to Michigan.

During the car ride back to the state, the man told authorities that Allen "threw a gun out of the car," according to the affidavit.

After police found and later arrested Allen, the mother allegedly confessed that she had shot and killed Randy and that his body was still inside the closet within her daughter's bedroom, the affidavit states.

Authorities later found her husband's dismembered body inside a tote in their apartment.

In follow-up interviews, Allen's two teenage children told police that on the night of his fatal shooting, Randy had helped them with their homework on a computer when he found "a website that their mom had visited."

Police said that when Allen returned home, Randy allegedly asked her about the site in question. The couple then had an argument during which Randy said he was going to leave. The two teens told authorities they heard a loud "bang" and later saw Randy on the floor asking them to call 911 for help, the affidavit states.

The two teens said their mother told them not to call police, alleging they were later woken up in the middle of the night by Allen asking them to help dispose of the body. They alleged she asked them to help dispose of the body and clean the crime scene the next day as well.

After police executed a search warrant of Allen's home, authorities found an axe and a knife inside the mother's closet "that had residues of red like substance that appear to be blood," the affidavit states. The tote, which had the dead body within it, was also located.

Several handwritten notes with a checklist of things to do related to Randy's death were also found under a pillow in Allen's daughter's room, police alleged in the affidavit.

Allen faces multiple charges including murder, abuse of a corpse, and child neglect. It was not immediately clear if she has entered a plea or retained an attorney to comment on her behalf.