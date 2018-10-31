Indiana Woman Arrested for Alleged Viciously Racist Note at Neighbor's Door About Biracial Child

CONTENT WARNING: This article quotes a letter containing racially offensive language.

An Indiana woman was arrested after allegedly leaving a racist note to her new neighbors about their 15-year-old biracial child under their front door.

Deborah Cantwell, 63, was taken into police custody on Oct. 25 and charged with criminal mischief and misdemeanor intimidation, a spokesperson for the Howard County Sheriffs Department confirms to PEOPLE.

Days earlier, on Oct. 13, Cantwell’s neighbor came home in the early hours to find his property vandalized with strands of toilet paper scattered across its front bushes and trees. Under the door was a typed, unsigned note allegedly written by Cantwell telling him that his biracial son was not welcome in the neighborhood.

“No n—— wanted in this neighborhood — THIS IS A WHITE NEIGHBORHOOD,” the note read, in part, according to a photo of it posted by the child’s mother, Amy Howell Pundt, on a GoFundMe page raising money for an attorney.

“YOUR N—– KID IS NOT WELCOME,” the note continued. “Some people find N—— stressful due [to] 33 years of NEGATIVE experience (sic) and it causes serious health issues. ANXIETY AND STRESS causes my health issues to worsen — I am under strict order to remain stress free — cannot be stress free if I have to look at the n—– kid day in and day out…”

Pundt and her family had yet to move into the residence, she wrote in her GoFundMe post, but had been there on Oct. 12 to begin the moving process. In addition to her biracial son, she’s also a mother to four other kids — all of whom were staying together at a rental property when the vandalism took place and the note was left.

Her husband had only discovered it when he returned to the home to make sure the furnace was turned back on, she said. He then immediately contacted police, the Kokomo Tribune reported.

Though the note was unsigned, the father had been told by the home’s seller that Cantwell was allegedly opposed to their presence in the neighborhood because of their black son, the Kokomo Tribune reported. The father passed that information on to law enforcement on Oct. 15.

Investigators eventually questioned Cantwell on Oct. 18, the Kokomo Tribune reported. According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by the outlet, she allegedly admitted to toilet-papering the yard and writing the letter. She allegedly claimed she’d had negative experiences with black people in the past.

“I mean, the blacks get away with it every time,” she allegedly told police, the Kokomo Tribune reported. “I was just trying to let them know that they weren’t really … welcome as far as us. … I just needed to let off some steam and it was the — I’m not a violent person so I didn’t think it was any big deal.”

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Asked how she would feel if she’d received the letter, she said, “I’d want to get out of the neighborhood,” the Kokomo Tribune reported.

Meanwhile, Cantwell has been prohibited from contacting Pundt and her family, the sheriff’s department spokesperson confirms to PEOPLE.

None of that seems to comfort Pundt, who lamented on her GoFundMe page about how the incident has impacted her son.

“I had to look him in his eyes to talk to him about something I will never understand, but I saw firsthand the devastation on his face. I watched my child be crushed by someone els[‘s] hatred and racism,” she wrote. “This destroyed his innocence. This destroyed a childhood. … He is scared, he is emotional. I watched my little boy fall apart, I watched him try to make sense of it, I have watched him struggle.”

“Pray for him and our family,” she continued. “And please help educate others. This can happen anywhere. This is real. This is happening still. This hatred effects everyone involved.”