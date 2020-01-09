Indiana Teen Who Fatally Stabbed Pregnant Cheerleader Girlfriend Sentenced to 65 Years Behind Bars

Image zoom St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office

Aaron Trejo — the Indiana teen who admitted to stabbing his pregnant girlfriend to death because she was too far along to have an abortion — has been sentenced to 65 years in prison.

Trejo, 17, was given the sentence as he stood in court on Tuesday, multiple outlets, including Fox 59 and ABC 57 reported.

Trejo was given 55 years for the December 2018 murder of 17-year-old Breana Rouhselang and 10 years for the death of their unborn child.

Rouhselang’s family told the court of the terrible impact the death of the daughter has had on them.

“Life goes on, but for me it’s put on hold until I see her in Heaven,” Melissa Wallace said in a statement, which she read in the courtroom, South Bend Tribune reported.

Rouhselang’s father also spoke of his anguish saying, Trejo “[had] no remorse or regret for what he’s done,” according to South Bend Tribune.

As Rouhselang’s parents continue to mourn their daughter, Trejo’s family spoke on a different side of the teenage killer.

“Aaron is the most loving, most caring, most persistent, most consistent person I know,” Trejo’s brother Adam Trejo said in the courtroom, South Bend Tribune reported.

Trejo himself offered an apology to his slain girlfriend’s family saying, “There is no excuse for what I’ve done. Saying I’m sorry wouldn’t be enough, but it’s all I can give.”

Trejo pleaded guilty to the heinous crime in October 2019. Court records confirm he accepted a plea deal from prosecutors and pleaded guilty to murder and feticide.

Trejo, who was a high school football player, told investigators he’d had an argument with Rouhselang about her pregnancy, and he was upset she was too far along to have an abortion.

Trejo, who was 16 at the time of the murder, had told a detective, “I took action … I took her life.”

Rouhselang was six months pregnant when she was killed.

The pregnant teen’s remains were recovered from a restaurant dumpster.

Under the terms of the plea deal, the state will file no additional charges against Trejo, who has waived his right to appeal both his conviction and sentence.

WSBT reported that Trejo, under questioning by his own attorney, admitted to stabbing Rouhselang to death. He recalled her body falling after the attack.

Trejo and Rouhselang were classmates at Mishawaka High School.