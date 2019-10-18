'Senseless': Indiana Teen Who Battled Bone Cancer for Years Is Killed in Shooting

Image zoom Daemon Link Facebook

A family in Indianapolis is mourning the death of their 18-year-old loved who spent most of his life battling cancer before he was fatally shot Monday.

“We lost somebody really important to our family. He was the baby of our family,” Tiera Willis said of her younger brother, Daemon Link, Fox59 reports.

Link was shot Monday afternoon when he went to meet two people for a sale on the southwest side of Indianapolis. During the meeting, one of the two people he met pulled out a gun and fired.

It’s unclear what the transaction was for and who the two people were, the Indianapolis Star reports.

Police have taken several people in for questioning but no arrests have been made.

Link had been fighting osteosarcoma, a form of bone cancer, for most of his life, according to a GoFundMe page.

“We knew that eventually he would have succumbed to Osteosarcoma, but we would still have those days left with him,” Link’s family writes on the GoFundMe page. “This was a senseless act of violence that took our loved one away forever.”

Link took chemotherapy pills every day and had his femur and a lung removed.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.