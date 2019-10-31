Image zoom Breana Rouhselang Facebook

An Indiana teen pleaded guilty this week to killing his cheerleader girlfriend, who was pregnant with his child.

Court records confirm Aaron Trejo, 17, accepted a plea deal from prosecutors Wednesday, and pleaded guilty to murder and feticide stemming from the December 2018 murder of 17-year-old Breana Rouhselang.

The plea came during what was supposed to be a status hearing in the case.

Trejo’s sentencing has been scheduled for January 7, 2020.

Rouhselang was six months pregnant when she was killed.

Trejo, who was a high school football player, told investigators he’d had an argument with Rouhselang about her pregnancy, and was under the impression she was too far along to have an abortion.

About the murder, PEOPLE previously reported Trejo had told a detective, “I took action … I took her life.”

Trejo was 16 when he committed the murder.

The pregnant teen’s remains were recovered from a restaurant dumpster.

Under the terms of the plea deal, the state will file no additional charges against Trejo, who has waived his right to appeal both his conviction and sentence.

WSBT reports that Trejo, under questioning by his own attorney, admitted to stabbing Rouhselang to death. He recalled her body falling after the attack.

Trejo and Rouhselang were classmates at Mishawaka High School.

The school district’s superintendent, Wayne Barker, said in a statement to the station, “We trust our local authorities to complete the legal process which includes sentencing in January. Our thoughts are with the Mishawaka families who continue to grieve this terrible loss.”