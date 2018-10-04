Indiana 17-Year-Old Allegedly Raped Multiple Schoolmates, Told Girl 'Just Loosen Up'

Two felony counts of rape have been filed in Indiana against a 17-year-old high school student who has been accused of sexual misconduct by at least four female schoolmates.

PEOPLE obtained a probable cause affidavit against Levi Stewart, who has been charged as an adult and faces up to 32 years in prison if convicted.

The Plainfield teen was released from custody on Sept. 10 on $5,000 bond. He will be asked to enter pleas to the charges at his next court hearing, scheduled for Nov. 14.

Authorities accuse Stewart of “threatening, intimidating and harassing young female students in his classes to engage in sexual activity with him,” the probable cause affidavit states.

According to the affidavit, Stewart allegedly coerced two 17-year-old girls into performing sex acts on him. He was arrested Sept. 6 on the rape charges.

Police interviewed two other girls — a 16-year-old and an 18-year-old — who said Stewart forced them into engaging in sexual activity in a public park in Plainfield.

The allegations against Stewart span a period of 18 months.

The affidavit alleges investigators were contacted by school officials in late August after female students came forward to accuse Stewart of “harassing and touching” them following an Aug. 17 football game at Plainfield High School. It wasn’t clear from the affidavit whether the girls who initially accused Stewart are among the four identified as accusers in the affidavit.

One of the four accusers in the affidavit told police Stewart used physical force with her when she refused his sexual demands, allegedly hitting her arm or slapping her. Another time he was rejected, Stewart allegedly grabbed the girl by the neck and screamed at her, according to the affidavit.

Another accuser described how Stewart would allegedly forcibly kiss her while unbuttoning her pants. The affidavit further alleges Stewart forced that accuser to perform oral sex on him by grabbing her by the back of the head and pushing her face towards his crotch.

“Do it,” he demanded, according to the affidavit. “You’re already down there.”

The affidavit details allegations of how another accuser once was forcibly molested by Stewart: When she asked him to stop, he allegedly told her to “just loosen up,” the affidavit states.

A Plainfield Schools spokeswoman provided The Indianapolis Star with a statement on the arrest, stating administrators “cooperated fully with law enforcement authorities throughout their investigation.”

The statement adds: “It is our obligation and responsibility to protect the privacy of students, and we do not anticipate making further comment on this matter.”

Neither Stewart nor his attorney were available for comment Thursday.