Police found the body of Elizabeth "Nikki" Wilhoite, 39, partially submerged in water after allegedly being dumped there by her husband

Indiana Mom Who Recently Finished Chemotherapy Is Found Dead in Creek, Husband Charged with Murder

An Indiana mom with cancer who went missing soon after her last chemotherapy treatment was found dead in a creek, and police say her husband is responsible.

On Friday, colleagues of Lebanon resident Elizabeth "Nikki" Wilhoite, 41, called police to report her missing when she failed to show up for work, the Boone County Sheriff's Office said in a release.

Deputies with the Boone County Sheriff's Office went to her house to check on her but couldn't find her.

They searched the area with bloodhounds for several hours to no avail.

"During the course of a domestic dispute, 39-year-old Andrew N. Wilhoite, Elizabeth's husband, had allegedly struck her in the head with a blunt object causing her to lose consciousness," Indiana State Police said in a statement.

"He then placed her into a vehicle and drove to a nearby creek where he dumped her body," the ISP said.

Andrew was arrested and charged with murder.

At about 3 a.m., Nikki's body was found partially submerged in about three feet of water in a creek several miles from the home she shared with her husband and children, the ISP said.

Nikki had filed for separation from Andrew on March 17, court records show, 13 News reports.

She had just completed chemotherapy, her husband said on Facebook on March 18.

"This lady just finished her last round of chemo today … very proud of you," he wrote.

Early on in the case, the Boone County Sheriff's Office asked the Indiana State Police to be the lead agency to avoid any conflict of interest, Sheriff Mike Nielsen said in the release.

"When our investigators realized this could be a possible homicide investigation, we wanted to discuss the best way to move forward with the investigation since the mother of Andrew Wilhoite is a County Councilwoman, another county elected official," he said.

"To avoid any conflict of interest, it was decided to contact the Indiana State Police and ask them to lead the investigation and we would assist them. This is another prime example of working with our law enforcement partners to solve a horrendous crime."

He added, "Please keep all families and first responders in your thoughts and prayers."

As police continue to investigate, Nikki's family and friends are grieving the loss of the woman they remember as being upbeat and fun.

"From day one, she and I had an instant connection," her friend Jodi Metcalf told 13 News. "I felt like I'd known her for a long time. And no matter what she was facing, she continued to smile and stay strong! She will be greatly missed and I pray for her sweet beautiful children."

"She was beautiful," a friend on her Facebook page said. "She definitely deserved better."