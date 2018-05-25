Child and Teacher Injured in Indiana Middle School Shooting, Student Detained as Suspect

A student and teacher were injured during a shooting at an Indiana middle school Friday morning and a male middle school student is in custody as the suspect, police announced at a press conference.

The shooting took place at Noblesville West Middle School.

“There are two victims en route to Methodist from the Noblesville West Middle School Active Shooter,” Sgt. John Perrine of the Indiana State Police wrote on Twitter.

The condition of the injured victims wasn’t immediately clear.

Authorities escort kids from Noblesville West Middle School in Indiana, site of a shooting this morning. https://t.co/UxCiYPZNGj pic.twitter.com/KGc7pW5yhV — WPEC CBS12 News (@CBS12) May 25, 2018

In news footage, authorities could be seen escorting children out of the school. Students were taken to Noblesville High School but were cleared out after a threat came into the school, officials said.

Noblesville is just north of Indianapolis. Its population was about 52,000 in the 2010 census. It is the county seat of Hamilton County and the 14th largest municipality in the state.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.