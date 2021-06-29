A separate monkey was also discovered inside the vehicle and "appeared to be in distress," police said

Indiana Man, Woman Charged with Animal Cruelty After Baby Monkey Is Found Dead in Hot Car

Two Indiana residents have been charged with animal cruelty after police discovered two monkeys inside a vehicle, according to a statement from the Sevierville Police Department.

At about 4:30 p.m. on June 21, police responded to a call from management at a local waterpark about a dead monkey inside a vehicle, officials stated.

"When officers arrived, they found a 9-week old marmoset monkey deceased in a car in the parking lot," officials stated in a post on their Facebook page. Authorities added that they discovered there was another monkey in the vehicle.

"That 5-week old monkey appeared to be in distress from the extreme interior vehicle heat and was transported to Appalachian Animal Hospital in Morristown for treatment," police stated. "As of this afternoon, the hospital reported that although the monkey is very dehydrated, its condition is improving."

Nova Brettell, 54, of Warsaw, Ind., was charged with aggravated animal cruelty. David Paul Brettell, also 54 and from Warsaw, was also charged with animal cruelty.

It was not immediately clear if either suspect has entered a plea or retained an attorney to comment.

The outside temperature was about 87 degrees, police said, but the inside of a vehicle can rise to 120 degrees in about 30 minutes.