Indiana Man Kills 4, Critically Injures 1, and Abducts Baby Following Heated Argument: Police

Malik Halfacre was arrested on Sunday and is being held on preliminary murder, attempted murder, and robbery charges

An Indiana man was arrested over the weekend for allegedly killing four people, injuring the mother of his child and abducting their baby.

Around 9:35 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a report of a shooting, an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department press release said. Upon arrival, officers found a woman with "injuries consistent with a gunshot wound," and she was transported to the hospital in "critical condition," police said.

Investigators gathered information that brought them to another residence on the same street, and officers four people dead on the scene of apparent gunshot wounds: 7-year-old Eve Moore, 23-year-old Daquan Moore, 35-year-old Anthony Johnson and 44-year-old Tomeeka Brown.

Malik Halfacre, 25, was connected to both the shooting and the homicides, police said.

Investigators said that Halfacre "allegedly fled the residence in a 2012 Chevrolet Impala" and "took six-month old, Malia Halfacre."

"Detectives believed Malia Halfacre was in danger," police said. Early Sunday morning, the baby was "found safe and unharmed."

Later on Sunday, Halfacre was found and arrested with the help of SWAT, police said.

Halfacre is being held on preliminary murder, attempted murder, and robbery charges, according to the Marion County Jail records. A hearing had not been set as of Monday.

It was not clear if Halfacre has obtained legal representation at this time.

IMPD Chief Randal Taylor and Deputy Chief Craig McCartt said during a press conference on Monday that the first shooting was related to domestic violence.

"It is evident from this weekend's tragedy that domestic violence affects both adults and children," Taylor said. "Domestic violence is real."

Of the second shooting, McCartt said, "There was an argument there that escalated to the point where he pulled out his weapon and started shooting everyone there in the home."

The Marion County Prosecutor's Office is reviewing the case and make the final charging decision.