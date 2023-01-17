Indiana Man Arrested After Video Shows His Toddler Son Waving Gun Outside Apartment

An Indiana father was arrested on live television over the weekend after his young son was reportedly seen playing with a semi-automatic gun.

Shane Osborne, 45, was taken into custody by the Beech Grove Police Department, PEOPLE can confirm.

Video footage from a Ring doorbell apparently captured Osborne's diaper-clad 4-year-old holding the loaded gun in the hallway of his apartment building.

On Patrol: Live, a REELZ reality show which features the suburban Indianapolis police department, aired the arrest.

"It's almost incomprehensible what you're watching," Beech Grove Deputy Police Chief Robert Mercuri told WTHR Indianapolis. "I saw it the next day and even though I knew the outcome, as I'm watching the video, I was still scared. You find yourself catching your breath. I don't know how you can't watch that video, parent or non-parent and not be shocked and disturbed."

Beech Grove Police Department

Nicole Summers, a neighbor who lives in the Beech Grove Apartments, called 911 to alert authorities after the unidentified, unclothed preschool-age child came to her door and pointed a gun at her son, she told the outlet.

"My son, he opened the door and then shut it and backed away and he was like, 'Uh...baby with a gun. Get out of here, get out of here!' Then I looked through the peephole. He (the child) was standing in the middle of the hallway and he was just kind of holding it behind his back and I thought...like that's a real gun."

She added, "I sell guns for a living, so I know what a gun looks like."

In the video, the boy waved the weapon and pulled the trigger. The gun was one round short of being fully loaded, police told NBC News.

Osborne allegedly told police that he was sleeping when the incident occurred, and that he did not own a weapon. Authorities later found the gun inside the apartment.

The father was arrested on felony neglect charges, WTHR reported.

Final charges will be determined by the Marion County Prosecutors Office, Beech Grove Police Chief Michael Maurice told PEOPLE. The Marion County Department of Child Services was notified about the incident and will also investigate, he added.

A court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon. It is not yet clear if Osbourne has obtained a legal representative.

Mercuri credited the quick-thinking actions of Summers and others, which averted what could have been a tragic ending. "It was key," the deputy police chief said, NBC News reported. "Because you have that immediate video, you take the step forward to get involved, to be helpful, then officers on the scene can do the job that everybody wants them to do."