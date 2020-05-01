Angela Summers was delivering mail along her route when she was allegedly shot by an upset customer on Monday

Indiana Mail Carrier Is Fatally Shot on Route, Allegedly by Man Upset His Mail Was Being Held

A mail carrier was shot while walking her route on Monday, allegedly by a customer who was upset because his mail was being held at the post office.

Angela Summers, 45, was shot just before 4 p.m. in east Indianapolis. A mother of a 14-year-old daughter, Summers was delivering mail in the neighborhood.

A neighbor said she heard a gunshot followed by a knock at her door. According to the Indianapolis Star, Alondra Salazar opened her door to find Summers covered in blood. "She couldn’t speak, she was hyperventilating," Salazar told the newspaper. "I think she said something about her kid and that’s when I started crying."

Salazar called 911 and held Summers' hand while they waited for paramedics. Summers was rushed to a nearby hospital where she later died.

Police arrested 21-year-old Tony Cushingberry on Tuesday. According to a criminal complaint obtained by the Indianapolis Star, Cushingberry allegedly confronted Summers because she'd refused to deliver the mail to his home because he had an aggressive dog.

When Cushingberry allegedly became angry, police say Summers sprayed him with mace. That's when, police say, he shot her.

According to the newspaper, Summers posted on Facebook about her concerns regarding the dog just two days before her death. "This dog is a nasty devil that I’ve actually had to spray — twice!" Summers reportedly wrote.

PEOPLE confirms that federal prosecutors have charged Cushingberry with second-degree murder, assaulting a federal employee and discharging a firearm during a crime.

The woman's death is being investigated by the United States Postal Inspection Service, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and the FBI.

Cushingberry has not yet filed a plea and his attorney has not yet been publicly named. He is being held without bond.

In a Facebook Post, the National Association of Letter Carriers said that they hope that justice will be served in the case. "Please keep the family, including a 14-year-old daughter, in your prayers."