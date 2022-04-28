Ind. Infant Was Allegedly Starved to Death by Parents Who Said They Forgot to Feed Him

An Indiana couple has been arrested after authorities say that they starved their 2-month-old son to death.

PEOPLE confirms that Caylin Monroe, 23, and Jakob Scott, 22, have each been charged with murder and neglect of a dependent resulting in death.

According to News 14, the investigation began in February 2022. After receiving a call about an unresponsive infant, the Warrick County Sheriff's Office responded to a rural home.

When they arrived, they found the baby dead. An autopsy showed that the baby, Silas Chance-Kent Scott, died of starvation.

According to the affidavit of probable cause obtained by PEOPLE, Monroe allegedly told police that Silas was born "small, but healthy," and "had difficulty growing." She also allegedly told police that her mother had expressed concern about the infant's size.

"Caylin stated that her best friend, Grace Hudson, asked why [Silas] was so small," the affidavit says. "Caylin stated she said, 'yeah, he is a little small.' Caylin stated that she thought there was something underlying wrong with Silas, but she never had time to call and get a new pediatrician."

During the interview, Monroe allegedly told police that she had fed the baby earlier, but an autopsy found no formula or milk in the baby's stomach. She then allegedly admitted that she sometimes forgot to feed her son if he was quiet, or if she was busy taking care of her other children.

The affidavit alleges that DCS previously investigated Monroe because of an incident with another child. She was required to keep a feeding log for that child.

During a police interview with Scott, he allegedly admitted the baby didn't eat if he didn't cry. He also couldn't recall if Silas had been fed the day of his death.