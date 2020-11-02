Little Kardie Rose Weathersby died on Oct. 15 — two days after she was brutally beaten

Ind. Dad Dropped off Badly-Beaten Daughter, 3, at ER, and Now He's Accused of Murdering Her

Indiana investigators have charged a 21-year-old man with murdering his 3-year-old daughter, alleging that he brutally beat the girl before dropping her off at a hospital's emergency room.

The charging documents against Trevion Dawon Shaver confirm he was charged Friday with single counts of felony murder and aggravated battery.

Shaver has been in police custody in Michigan on an unrelated matter since Oct. 16. Indiana authorities have not disclosed why Shaver was already in custody.

PEOPLE obtained a copy of the Indiana affidavit, which alleges Shaver dropped off his daughter, Kardie Rose Weathersby, at Memorial Hospital in South Bend several weeks ago, and then drove off.

The affidavit alleges that, shortly before 1 a.m. on the morning of Oct. 13, "a man drove up to the emergency entrance to Memorial Hospital, South Bend, and motioned for help from staff. Staff responded to his vehicle where they found an unresponsive child, later identified as K.W."

It continues: "As soon as medical staff had the child clear of the vehicle, having said little to nothing, the man drove away. Medical staff quickly attended to the child but initial assessments revealed that the child had sustained very serious head injuries that were manifesting neurologically."

Kardie died two days later, never regaining consciousness.

The little girl's mother showed up at the emergency room not long after and "told officers and medical staff that K.W. was under the care and supervision of K.W.'s father, Trevion Shaver, for most of the last several days."

According to the affidavit, she said that Shaver called her after he'd fled the hospital and allegedly told her "she should go check on [Kardie], without a clear explanation as to what had happened or what [her] condition was. At various times, Shaver explained to [the girl's mother] and others that he had sprayed Bactine on K.W.'s skin and she had an allergic reaction, or that after K.W. wet herself, he tried to give her a bath, but she went limp and hit her head on the bathtub, or that she fell out of a car."

It is further alleged in the affidavit that Shaver also told Kardie's mother "that he had gone, 'overboard' in disciplining" their daughter.

Kardie died from a brain injury caused by blunt force trauma, officials determined.

Shaver faces up to 105 years in prison if convicted of both charges.

It was unclear Monday if Shaver had an attorney or had entered pleas to the charges.