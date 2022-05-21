“Jacob never had a negative word to say about anything that was going on and always looked at the brighter side of things,” the Ramsey Fire Department wrote in a Facebook post

Indiana Firefighter, 24, Fatally Shot by Stranded Motorist After Stopping to Help Him

A Good Samaritan was fatally shot by a stranded motorist after he pulled over to assist him.

Zachary Holly, a reserve officer from the Palmyra Police Department in Indiana, initially responded to assist the driver who allegedly ran out of gas and parked his car on the side of the road around 9:30 p.m. Monday, according to a news release from the Indiana State Police.

As Officer Holly was arriving at the scene, Jacob McClanahan, who was traveling with a friend in his pickup truck, pulled over to help.

While interacting with the stranded motorist, identified by police as Justin Moore, Officer Holly asked the 31-year-old traveling from Kentucky if there were any weapons in the car, and Moore told him there were not, according to the release. However, he stated he was in possession of a small knife, which Officer Holly asked Moore to place back in his vehicle.

"The investigation reveals that as Justin Moore entered his car to return the knife, he quickly turned around brandishing a shotgun and fired at Officer Holly," the ISP news release stated.

"Officer Holly then returned fire with his department pistol. Justin Moore fired the shotgun a second time and fatally struck Jacob McClanahan," the release continued. "Officer Holly continued to return fire with his department weapon, fatally striking Justin Moore."

Officer Holly was transported to the Harrison County Hospital for minor injuries.

McClanahan, 24, served as a volunteer firefighter at the Ramsey Fire Department, and also worked as a highway crewman at the Harrison County Highway Department.

"It is with great sadness that we must announce the passing of one of our firefighters Jacob T. McClanahan!! Jacob never had a negative word to say about anything that was going on and always looked at the brighter side of things!!" read a Facebook post from the Ramsey Fire Dept. "Jacob T will be missed around here. Please keep The McClanahan family in your prayers!"

"Nothing makes sense that anyone could be murdered while stopping & rendering aid," read a Facebook post from the Harrison Township Fire Dept. "Jacob is a true hero that will forever be remembered living the selfless life he did. A true firefighter that was always there when you needed help. Godspeed Jacob T. McClanahan. Your brothers at Harrison Township will miss you. Gone but never forgotten."

A GoFundMe set up for McClanahan's funeral expenses has so far raised almost $20,000 – more than double what the original goal was.

Loved ones of McClanahan also wrote touching tributes dedicated to their "caring" friend, who was described as "an amazing young man that would do anything for anyone and was a great asset to our community."

"Jacob and I shared a bus route when I was in high school, and he was always the absolute sweetest," wrote one friend. "This is a tragedy beyond words, and my heart goes out to his family."