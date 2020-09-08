Indiana Father Fatally Shoots Wife, 2 Adult Children Before Killing Himself

Police believe the horrifying killings happened early Sunday, hours before the bodies were discovered

Police say an Indiana father fatally shot his wife and two children before turning the gun on himself in the family's Bloomington home early Sunday.

A statement from the Bloomington Police alleges Jeff Mumper, 61, ended his own life after killing his 54-year-old wife, Annamarie Greta Mumper, and the couple's children: Emma, who was 26, and Jakob, 18.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Officers were summoned to the family's home on Sunday shortly after 10 a.m., after someone found one of the children dead in their room.

"The complainant reported that she had gone to the residence to pick her friend up but nobody answered the door when she knocked," reads the statement from police. "The complainant used a key to enter the residence and when she walked into her friend's room, it immediately appeared that her friend was deceased. The complainant then exited the house and called 911."

Responding officers "made entry into the residence and located four deceased individuals with gunshot wounds."

The statement says "evidence at the scene indicated that a 61-year-old man had shot and killed his 54-year-old wife, his 26-year-old daughter, and his 18-year-old son before shooting himself."

PEOPLE learns Emma was a graduate student at Stony Brook University on Long Island, New York, while Jakob was a star athlete at Bloomington North High School, where he excelled in swimming.

Neighbors and friends of the family were stunned by the news.

"Even, like, thinking about it, I'm shaking," said Kristina Paegle, speaking to WTHR.

Will Renn said he will miss his friend Jakob, who was about to enter his senior year.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

"We love him, and we want all of the people who really care about him and all that ... we know that he has a place in their heart," Renn told the station. "He will fly because of them."

The station reports Jeff had beaten prostate cancer, but was battling pancreatic cancer at the time of his death.