Ind. Detective Who Died in the Line of Duty Was 'Ambushed' Outside Federal Office, FBI Says

A veteran detective and member of an FBI task force was ambushed and killed Wednesday in an attack in Indiana.

Greg Ferency, a 30-year veteran of the Terre Haute Police Department, was fatally shot around 2:15 p.m. outside the FBI Indianapolis Resident Agency in Terre Haute, one of nine resident agencies around Indiana.

Ferency had been a federal task force officer since 2010.

At a press conference Thursday morning, FBI Indianapolis Special Agent in Charge Paul Keenan said the shooter approached Ferency when he was exiting the building.

"An agent inside our office heard the gunshots, came outside and engaged the suspect and fired at him," Keenan said. "The suspect subsequently left the scene and drove himself to the hospital where he ultimately underwent surgery for his wounds."

He is still hospitalized.

A motive for the shooting is unclear.

"We are a still looking at motive and we are leaving all avenues open at this time," Keenan said.

The FBI executed several search warrants at the suspect's home and vehicle and seized numerous items of evidence, said Keenan.

Charges are "imminent," he said, and the suspect's name will be released at that time.

Ferency, the father of two adult children, was first assigned to the FBI's Violent Gang Safe Streets task force working on gangs and violent crime and later joined the agency's joint terrorism task force.