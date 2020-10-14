A police officer was shot in the leg responding to last week's incident

Indiana Dad Allegedly Stabbed 10-Year-Old Son to Death During Argument with Boy's Mom

Days after his father allegedly stabbed him repeatedly, a 10-year-old Indiana boy succumbed to his injuries, dying at an area hospital, according to authorities.

A press release from the Indiana State Police confirms Kayden Sendelbach died Saturday morning from knife wounds allegedly inflicted by his 32-year-old father, William Sendelbach.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The statement confirms officers from the Wabash Police Department responded last Thursday morning to reports of a "family disturbance."

As they arrived at the Sendelbach residence just after 7 a.m., officers allegedly "were met with gunfire from a shotgun" that William Sendelbach "was purportedly shooting," reads the statement, which adds, "Wabash Police Department Sergeant Nick Brubaker was shot in the leg."

Police returned fire, striking the father with "multiple bullets."

The statement adds: "Sgt. Brubaker was transported to a local hospital where he is expected to make a full recovery."

Sendelbach was taken by helicopter to a hospital in Fort Wayne, where he, too, is said to be recovering from his injuries.

Police allege the stabbing followed an argument between Sendelbach and Kayden's mother.

According to police, prior to their arrival at the Wabash home, "Sendelbach had allegedly shot at an occupied garbage truck that was making morning rounds. The driver was not injured."

Kayden died on Saturday at 6:28 a.m.

At this time, no criminal charges have been filed in connection with Kayden's death.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

However, state detectives have confirmed the case has officially shifted to a murder investigation.

The results of an autopsy are still pending.