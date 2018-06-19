Cheerleading Coach Accused of Seducing Student, 16, Who Gave Her 'Huge Hickies' on Her Neck

An Indiana cheerleading coach and full-time substitute teacher has been arrested on two counts of child seduction after authorities say she allegedly had an inappropriate sexual relationship with a 16-year-old student, PEOPLE confirms.

Morgan Judy, a 23-year-old instructor at Linton-Stockton High School in Bloomfield, was charged on Friday with two counts: child seduction by a child care worker and child seduction by a child care worker engaging in fondling or touching a child 16-17 years old.

Both charges are felonies.

According to a probable cause affidavit first obtained by local TV station WBIW and later viewed by PEOPLE, the student told Indiana State Trooper Brad Stille in an interview that Judy used Twitter to invite him to a party.

According to Stille, Judy made out with the student during the party but they didn’t have sex, the affidavit states.

Morgan Judy Greene County Sheriff's Department

The trooper then interviewed Judy who allegedly acknowledged that she was intoxicated at the party, according to the affidavit. She allegedly admitted to kissing the student, but didn’t remember it because she was very drunk, and she said that she “probably” had invited the student to the gathering.

Police then obtained a search warrant for both Judy’s and the student’s cell phones. The affidavit states that at that point, the student allegedly admitted he had done more than kiss the teacher — but Judy continued to deny that she had ever had sex with the teen.

According to the affidavit, police uncovered conversations between Judy and the student about giving each other “huge hickies.” Judy allegedly told the student not to tell anyone about them and to delete all of their text and Twitter messages. She also allegedly told him to stop calling and texting her.

She admitted to authorities that she deleted her conversations with the student because it “looked bad,” the affidavit alleges.

Judy was arrested on Friday afternoon and booked into the Greene County Jail at 4:56 p.m. She posted $10,000 bond and was later released. She has not yet entered a plea, and records do not show an attorney authorized to speak on her behalf.

PEOPLE’s call to Judy’s home was not returned. The school district where she worked did not immediately respond to a request for comment.