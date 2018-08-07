Hungry 8-Year-Old Accidentally ODs on Meth at Dad's House, Possibly Thinking It Was Food: Police

Indiana police say a hungry boy endured hours of pain last month before dying from an accidental overdose after swallowing methamphetamine that his father had allegedly left out in the open, PEOPLE confirms.

A probable cause affidavit in the case shows Curtis Collman II, 41, faces charges of neglect of a dependent, pointing a firearm, theft, possession of methamphetamine and intimidation after his son, 8-year-old Curtis Collman III, died in late June.

Investigators allege in the probable cause affidavit that Collman, of Crothersville, waited hours before calling 911, despite his son’s worsening condition after ingesting the drug.

Curtis was hallucinating and convulsing from his overdose, according to the affidavit, which was obtained by PEOPLE. He was also running a fever.

Authorities believe the boy overdosed after he woke up his father early on June 21 and asked for food, according to the affidavit. But Collman allegedly told him there was nothing to eat in the house and went back to sleep.

The boy then happened upon Collman’s stash of methamphetamine, which he had left on a glass plate in his kitchen, authorities allege in the affidavit. Investigators suspect the boy ingested the drug — which is reddish-brown — when he mistook it for food crumbs in the family’s dimly-lit apartment.

Afterward, instead of driving his son to the hospital, the probable cause affidavit alleges that Collman tried treating Curtis’ temperature by pouring cold water on him. He also allegedly called a female friend for advice before taking the boy to his mother’s house in nearby Seymour.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

According to the affidavit, the female friend arrived at Collman’s home and went to call 911, but he refused to let her finish dialing. He also allegedly threatened to kill all three of them with a handgun that she said he brandished.

The friend fled Collman’s residence, at which point he drove the boy to his mother’s house, the affidavit states.

Collman’s mother urged her son to call 911, but he wouldn’t. The affidavit shows an unknown man in the home called police when Curtis stopped breathing.

Authorities were contacted some four hours after Curtis first started exhibiting symptoms, the affidavit states. He was found to have 18,000 nanograms of meth in his system — or 180 times the amount of a lethal dose, according to the Seymour Tribune.

Before officers arrived to take the boy to the hospital, where he later died, Collman allegedly told his mom he was going to kill himself and then drove off, according to the affidavit. He was subsequently taken into custody.

It was unclear Tuesday if Collman had entered a plea to the charges against him.

He remains in jail in lieu of $50,000 cash bail. His attorney could not be reached for comment on Tuesday.