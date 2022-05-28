Ind. Police Determine Boy Found Dead in Suitcase Died of Electrolyte Imbalance, Still Trying to ID Body

The child is described as a Black male around 5 years old with a short haircut, according to officials

Officials say the body of a boy believed to be around 5 years old, who was found dead in a suitcase in the woods in Indiana last month, still has not been identified. However, medical examiners have concluded his cause of death.

Indiana State Police said in a Friday news release that the unidentified child, who was found in rural Washington County on April 16, died as a result of an electrolyte imbalance likely caused by viral gastroenteritis, per a toxicology and autopsy report.

According to the report, the child's blood toxicology was negative and there was no physical trauma to the body, police said in the release.

The report further states there was an "absence of significant traumatic injuries," advising there was "no anatomical cause of death," authorities noted.

PEOPLE previously reported that the boy's body was found in a hard-case "Las Vegas-themed" suitcase, and described him as "a Black male, approximately 4 ft. tall, with a slender build and short haircut," according to a previous press release.

The body was found by someone hunting for mushrooms around a wooded area, police said in an earlier statement.

The suitcase was located approximately 80 ft. off Holder Road in a heavily wooded area of eastern Washington County, which is located in southern Indiana, police added. They believe based on the autopsy report that the child was already dead when placed into the suitcase.

"Investigators continue to utilize a variety of investigative techniques and have worked with several outside agencies during this investigation. Although numerous tips have been called into the nationwide tip line, detectives have not been able to identify the boy," police said. "Investigators are not ruling out the possibility that the child could be from out of state or even out of the country."

"Right now that is the No. 1 point of this investigation, to find out who this child is," the Indiana State Police said during a press conference shortly after the body was found. "At this point, we still do not have that information... and he deserves to be heard."