Grieving Ind. Dad Mourns Son, 5, Who Was Allegedly Beaten to Death by His Mom's Boyfriend

An Indiana man is left to grieve the devastating loss of his 5-year-son, whose mother’s boyfriend is charged with allegedly biting him and beating him to death, say authorities.

On April 16, Daniel Holdcroft Jr. of Schererville, died at a local hospital after he was brought there with serious injuries and bite wounds, The Times of Northwest Indiana reports.

He died of blunt force trauma to the head, torso, and abdomen from “multiple heavy strikes” that ruptured his left lung, court documents state, ABC7 Chicago reports.

His father is devastated. “He was the light in every situation, every family gathering and every day,” Daniel Holdcroft Sr. told The Times.

On April 17, the boy’s mother’s boyfriend, Michael Tunstall, 26, was arrested and charged with murder and aggravated battery, the Chicago Tribune reports.

Police questioned Tunstall, who’d been watching the boy on April 16 at his girlfriend’s sister’s house in Schererville, court records show, the Chicago Tribune reports.

When police asked him about the bite marks and bruising on the boy, he allegedly said he hadn’t noticed them before admitting that he and someone else would sometimes play “a bite game” with the boy to calm him down, court records state, The Times reports.

He allegedly said he played the “bite game” with Daniel that day, according to the records.

He also said he believed his girlfriend may have hurt the boy, court records state, but police verified that the child’s mother was at work during the time of the alleged crime, the records state.

Tunstall is being held without bail at the Lake County Jail. He has not yet entered a plea. It is unclear if he has hired an attorney who can speak for him.

Daniel’s father is left to grapple with the loss of his son. Daniel “loved to help,” Holdcroft told The Times. “He’d say, ‘Let me know if you need my help, dad.’

“He was definitely going to become something special. He was taken too soon.”

The grieving dad started a GoFundMe account in his son’s name to raise money for funeral expenses.