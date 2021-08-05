Indiana Babysitter Accused of Raping Non-Verbal Boy with Autism 

Stephanie Bradshaw allegedly admitted to raping the boy she was babysitting

An Indiana woman is accused of raping a non-verbal teen with autism who she was babysitting.

On Tuesday, 47-year-old Stephanie Bradshaw was arrested and charged with one count of rape and two counts of sexual battery, the Carmel Police Department said in a news release. While the release only states that her arrest comes after an investigation "regarding Bradshaw while she was caring for a minor with special needs," court documents reveal more details of Bradshaw's alleged crimes.

According to a probable cause affidavit, on Monday, the teen's parents contacted police after they found video footage from earlier that day allegedly showing a sexual encounter between Bradshaw and their non-verbal teen son who has autism, the Current in Carmel reports.

The footage, shot by a surveillance system installed throughout the family's home, allegedly showed Bradshaw tucking the teen into bed and removing her pants before noticing the video camera and turning it away.

When police asked the parents to go through older footage from previous dates Bradshaw babysat, the couple discovered another incident from July 28 that allegedly showed her raping their son.

While in police custody, Bradshaw allegedly admitted to the accusations.

"Ms. Bradshaw uttered that the juvenile victim instigated the encounter," court documents state, WISH reports. "She described the juvenile victim as very 'handsy' and aggressive."

During further questioning, Bradshaw allegedly said she didn't have "sexual feelings" for the teen.

"When asked about her mindset during the encounter she stated she did not have sexual feelings for the juvenile victim and that she wanted the juvenile victim to experience a sexual encounter," the documents state, according to the station.