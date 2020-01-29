Authorities in Lafayette, Indiana, are investigating the death of a 26-day-old baby boy, who was mauled over the weekend by one of his family’s dogs.

Officers who were called to the home where Julian Connell was attacked Saturday morning arrived to find the dog — a pit bull mix — standing over the injured infant.

“In order for the infant to receive lifesaving aid, Officer Neil Cain fired one shot, killing the dog,” reads a statement from Lafayette Police. “Julian Connell was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.”

The statement indicates the victim’s teenage brother called 911 at about 11:30 a.m. to report the dog attack.

Julian’s mother was at home at the time of the fatal incident.

“Prior to attacking the infant, the pit-mix had been fighting with a beagle-mix in the home,” reads the statement. “The beagle-mix was taken to the Purdue Veterinary Hospital for treatment of its injuries.”

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE’s free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

According to police, the teenage brother separated the two fighting dogs.

At that point, the pit bull-mix attacked the infant. The animal’s sex has not been revealed.

Medical examiners determined Connell died from multiple sharp injuries caused by dog bites to the head and neck.

Part of the police investigation will focus on exactly where Julian was when the attack occurred.