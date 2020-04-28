Indiana 8-Year-Old Killed While Eating Dinner by Stray Bullet Shot Through House Window

Image zoom Courtesy

An investigation involving an 8-year-old Indiana boy who was shot and killed last month is ongoing after a stray bullet passed through his home while he was eating dinner.

On the evening of March 31, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the scene where Rodgerick Payne Jr. was shot in the neck, Fox59 reported.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

IMPD Detective Chris Edwards told local station WRTV that Payne Jr. was "in the process of finishing dinner" when the incident occurred.

"He was in his own living room when a bullet passed through one of the windows of his house and struck him," he said.

Edwards continued on to say that Payne Jr. was "your average 8-year-old kid" and had no reason to be targeted that night.

RELATED: Man Accused of Killing Wife Was Allegedly Dismembering Her When Police Came to Check on Her

"He wasn't out doing things he wasn't supposed to be doing. He was eating dinner in his own home and did absolutely nothing to bring this upon himself," he said.

According to Payne Jr.'s family members, the boy was an avid reader, liked to go for bike rides and enjoyed coloring.

"I also understand he was a very talented young man," Edwards shared. "Last year he won his school's talent show and he also was a regular in his church's choir."

It remains unclear who the shooter was targeting that night, Edwards said, noting that very few details about the shooting have been released even a month later.

Image zoom Getty

“I’ve been in homicide 3 years and this is the first case I’ve had with so little information,” he told WTTV. “The reason it bothers me so much is it’s the youngest victim I’ve had so far and the least information I’ve had so far. As an investigator that’s extremely frustrating,”

RELATED: Atlanta Teen Allegedly Shot and Killed by Stepfather After Refusing to Shelter in Place

Police are still searching for the shooter and would like to speak to him or her about what happened that night.

“We don’t care why they were being shot at, but they know who was shooting at them and why it happened. We really need those people to come forward and speak to us," the detective told WRTV.

He added, "If we don't want things like this to keep happening in our communities, people need to step up and do the right thing. This was a child. Eight years old."

Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.