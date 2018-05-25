Explosion at Indian Restaurant in Canada Injures 15, 2 Men Wanted 

Fifteen people were injured Thursday night when two men detonated an improvised explosive device inside an Indian restaurant in Mississauga, Ontario, Canadian authorities said.

Several of the injured restaurant-goers were taken to a local hospital, while three are in critical condition at a Toronto trauma center, Peel Regional Police said.

Authorities shared photos of the suspects on Twitter Thursday. The men allegedly walked into the Bombay Bhel restaurant around 10:30 p.m. before detonating the device and then fleeing the scene. Their faces were covered and authorities have not yet identified them.

“We have no indication to call it a hate crime or any kind of terrorism act,” Peel Regional Police Sgt. Matt Bertram said, according to NBC News.

PEEL REGIONAL POLICE HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Brian Gibson, deputy chief at Peel Regional Paramedic Services, told CNN that the injuries were “consistent with those of an explosion.”

A press conference is scheduled for Friday morning.