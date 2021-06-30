In an interview for PEOPLE (the TV Show!) following Allison Mack's sentencing, India Oxenberg and her mother, Catherine, express forgiveness toward Mack and trust in the judge's sentence

India Oxenberg Forgives Allison Mack After Abuse in Nxivm Sex Cult: 'She Has Seen the Truth'

When Smallville actress Allison Mack recruited film producer India Oxenberg to join a "secret sorority" within the now-infamous sex cult Nxivm, India thought she was entering a "sisterhood."

She later learned that Mack had a more sinister agenda: She was grooming India to become a sexual partner for the cult's leader, Keith Raniere, who is now serving a 120-year prison sentence for his crimes.

India and her mother, Dynasty actress Catherine Oxenberg, have been vocal about the horrors that Nxivm victims endured, but following Mack's sentencing Wednesday — in which a judge punished her with three years in prison and a $20,000 fine — the mother and daughter tell Jeremy Parsons of PEOPLE (the TV Show!) that they are finally ready to move on.

"I think when you are lucky enough like I am to have real love in your life and real support, it gives you the opportunity to have forgiveness and closure because you know what really matters," India says.

Prior to her sentencing, Mack issued a public apology to everyone who was harmed by her actions, calling her loyalty to Nxivm the "biggest mistake and regret" of her life.

India also tells PEOPLE that Mack sent personal apologies to some of her victims.

"I did not expect to get a letter from her, and the tone seemed honest and really sad, and also ... like she has seen the truth of who Keith Raniere really is," India says. "That was validating in itself to know that everything that my mother and I have done and spoke about actually had an effect on her."

"I don't have any reason not to [accept her apology]," she adds. "It doesn't take away everything that has happened to myself and her other victims, but it's definitely something that gives me more peace moving forward."

As for Mack's three-year prison sentence, which is far below the federal sentencing guidelines of 14 to 17 1/2 years, Catherine says she has full faith in the judge's decision.

"He is incredibly wise, and if this is his sentence that he has chosen for Allison, this is justice," Catherine says. "He believes that this woman is remorseful and sincere and he wants to give her a second chance. And I respect him."