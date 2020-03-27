Ind. Teen Was Murdered in 2002 — and Woman Was Just Arrested: 'I Think I Killed My Best Friend'

Image zoom Stacy Degrandchamp

A 33-year-old Wisconsin woman has been arrested in connection with the murder of her best friend in Indiana. The alleged murder happened 18 years ago.

On Wednesday, Fort Wayne Police arrested Holly Boisvert, 33, in connection with the 2002 murder of 17-year-old Stacy Degrandchamp.

Boisvert is accused of stabbing her best friend during a fight in the backyard of a Fort Wayne, Indiana, home on Aug. 15, 2002. Boisvert was 16 years old at the time, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by WANE, the Fond du Lac Reporter and WPTA.

On the night of the alleged murder, Fort Wayne police arrived at the home to find Degrandchamp lying in the driveway suffering from stab wounds. Authorities learned Degrandchamp had been in a fight with another girl and were able to interview eye witnesses who said they tried to break up the fatal fight.

One witness told police that before the fight, Boisvert said Degrandchamp was “going to take a [expletive] whipping tonight,” court documents state, according to WANE. Another said they pulled Degrandchamp out of the fight before she took a few steps and fell to the ground. Her shirt was covered in blood that was not there before, the witness said.

She had been fatally stabbed twice, according to police.

One witness told police Boisvert washed her hands after the fight and put the knife on or near a parked car in front of the home.

Image zoom Holly Boisvert Fond Du Lac Police Department

However, despite multiple witnesses and Boisvert admitting to police in September 2002 that she had fought with her friend, police did not arrest the then high-schooler.

During her interview after the fight, Boisvert told investigators she did not have a knife and that her friend “probably landed on something when she got knocked into a recycle bin,” according to court documents, court documents state, WANE reports.

Degrandchamp’s case went cold for 18 years until Fort Wayne police reopened it by reviewing evidence and conducting forensic tests and interviews with eye witnesses.

In 2019, Boisvert turned over a knife to police that matched the one used to kill Degrandchamp.

Months later, in Dec. 2019, the 33-year-old allegedly told Fort Wayne police, “I think I killed my best friend and that’s why you’re here.”

On Tuesday, a warrant was issued for Boisvert’s arrest. She was arrested by authorities in Fond Du Lac, Wisconsin, where she has lived since 2011, and awaits extradition to Indiana. She has not yet been charged.

It is unclear whether she has an attorney.