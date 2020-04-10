Ind. Officer Killed While 'Bravely' Responding to Domestic Violence Call Was Mom to Young Son

Image zoom

The Indianapolis community is mourning the death of a 24-year-old police officer after she was fatally shot while responding to a 911 call.

On Thursday afternoon, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Officer Breann Leath responded to a domestic violence call in the city’s east side. As the 24-year-old knocked on the door of the apartment, shots were fired through the door, striking Leath, according to a police news release obtained by PEOPLE.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Responding officers pulled Leath to a safe area, but she succumbed to her injuries. A second person was also shot, but is expected to survive her injuries.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE’s free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Elliahs Dorsey, 27, has been arrested on preliminary charges of murder and attempted murder, South Bend Tribune, Fox59 and WTHR report.

Image zoom IMPD

Following Leath’s death, friends and colleagues paid tribute to the young mother.

“I’ve watched her grow into the amazing woman and mother she was today,” Former high school classmate Gabriela Voris-Muñoz told the Indianapolis Star on Facebook. “She’s always worked hard, and her dedication towards building a better future led her to her career. I can tell you that she will certainly be missed.”

In a statement released Thursday, Police Chief Randal Taylor called Leath courageous.

“Officer Leath was an example of what an IMPD officer should be. She showed resolve, strength, and compassion in a dangerous job, and was always focused on serving the community she loved. She will be sorely missed,” Taylor said.

It is unclear whether Dorsey has an attorney.