Christopher Claerbout's mother told cops her son also believes he is Black

Ind. Man Believed He Was Donald Trump and Parents Were the Clintons Before Attacking Them, Killing Dad: Police

An Indiana man accused of killing his father and beating his mother reportedly told police he believed he was former President Donald Trump and that his parents were Bill and Hillary Clinton.

PEOPLE confirmed through online records that 40-year-old Christopher Claerbout is charged with murder, criminal confinement, intimidation, theft of a motor vehicle, theft, and battery, all stemming from an incident that unfolded in his parents' Carmel residence on Feb. 22

FOX 59 obtained court documents that allege the suspect, once in custody, told investigators he was Trump and that his mother is Hillary Clinton.

The station further reported Claerbout told them his father, David Claerbout, was former President Bill Clinton and also allegedly said that his parents "passed him around for sex as child to lot of politicians."

David Claerbout, 75, was found deceased in the driveway of his house with multiple stab wounds, according to a statement from Carmel Police.

A neighbor initially called authorities to the home for an unknown medical emergency, the statement indicates.

Claerbout's mother, Marcia, was found soon after, battered, bruised, slashed, and partially bound.

According to FOX 59, Claerbout's mom told police he left the area in her husband's white Chevy Traverse. She also told police her son also believes he is Black.

"With assistance from the Indiana State Police, the [father's] vehicle was located traveling south on Interstate 65 in Clark County, Indiana," police said in the statement. "The suspect fled on foot from officers during an initial traffic stop and was later apprehended by the Indiana State Police and Clark County Sheriff's Deputies."

The suspect's mother was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Claerbout was also treated for injuries inflicted by a police dog called in to assist with his arrest.