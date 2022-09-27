Ind. Man Charged With Murder After Allegedly Shooting the Mother of His Child Outside of Son's Daycare 

The Sept. 16 shooting was witnessed by staffers at the daycare as well as children

Published on September 27, 2022 10:38 AM
Krystal Walton
Krystal Walton. Photo: Facebook

Authorities in Indianapolis have charged a 33-year-old man with murdering his infant son's mother moments after she dropped her children off at daycare.

PEOPLE confirms through online records that Orlando Mitchell was formally charged Monday with murder, invasion of privacy and unlawful possession of a firearm by a domestic batterer.

Mitchell is accused of fatally shooting 32-year-old Krystal Walton outside Charity Child Care in Indianapolis on Sept. 16.

Citing the affidavit, WTHR reports that the shooting was witnessed by staffers at the daycare as well as children.

The killing happened around 7:30 a.m., as Walton was headed back to her car, according to the station.

WTHR reports the couple have a 1-year-old boy together.

Court records confirm Mitchell is being held without bond.

Orlando Mitchell
Orlando Mitchell. Indianapolis Police Department

In the affidavit, authorities allege that body camera footage of Mitchell's arrests shows him saying, "I shot that b---h!," as well as "I shot that b---h in the face!"

The suspect's mother drove to the daycare after learning of the shooting, WTHR reports, citing the affidavit.

There, she told police she had not spoken to Mitchell in over a month after he'd threatened to kill Walton and himself in a murder-suicide.

She allegedly told police her son had said, "If he couldn't see his son, she wasn't gonna be in his life either," the outlet reports.

Mitchell's mother provided police with a description of his vehicle, which was found around 10:20 a.m.

Mitchell was arrested after a brief standoff with police, which ended with officers shooting him.

The suspect was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

No pleas have been entered in this case, and it was unclear Tuesday if Mitchell had an attorney.

