Ind. Grandma Allegedly Drowned Boy, 4, Telling Cops He’d Be ‘Better Off in Heaven’

A 56-year-old Indiana woman has been arrested and charged in connection with the drowning death of her 4-year-old grandson, allegedly saying he’d be “better off in heaven,” say authorities.

On Saturday, Helen Martin of Kokomo was arrested and charged with murder and neglect of a dependent resulting in death, local station WTHR reports.

Officers were called to Martin’s home where the child was unresponsive and unconscious, local station Fox 59 reports.

Her husband, Brian Martin, allegedly told officers that his wife had drowned the child while he was out running errands, according to court documents obtained by Fox 59.

He said she climbed into the tub while the child was taking a bath and held his head underwater, a probable cause affidavit states, the Kokomo Tribune reports.

When Brian returned home, he pulled the child out of the tub.

The boy was rushed to a local hospital where he later died.

Martin told investigators that she suffers from depression and sometimes has lapses of memory caused by PTSD from a “past abusive marriage, depression, anxiety and bipolar disorder,” the documents state.

Martin allegedly went on to tell police that she had been “so depressed recently” that she thought her grandson would “be better off in heaven than to be with her,” court documents said.

Martin is being held without bond, according to the Howard County Prosecutor’s Office. Her initial hearing is scheduled for April 2.

It is unclear whether she has retained an attorney who can speak on her behalf.

The district attorney’s office and police did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.