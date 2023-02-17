Officials Believe Mom Intentionally Jumped into Gorge at Niagara Falls, Killing Herself and Wounding Son, 5

Officials said they weren't releasing the victims' names because the case is being investigated as a suicide,

By Nicole Acosta
Published on February 17, 2023 11:52 AM
Woman dies, child hurt after fall into the Niagara gorge
Photo: WGRZ-TV/Youtube

The approximate 90-foot plunge into the Niagara Gorge at Niagara Falls State Park earlier this week that killed a mother and critically injured her 5-year-old son is being investigated as a possible suicide, according to a recent news report.

Officials said the preliminary investigation suggests the unidentified 34-year-old mother from Illinois intentionally jumped into the gorge with her son on Feb. 13, The Buffalo News reports, citing New York State Police.

The boy, who was said to be "stable" at the scene, was taken by EMS workers to a local hospital, where he was being treated for a head injury, New York State Parks Police Captain Chris Rola said at a press conference on Monday. His condition, which was described as critical, was unknown as of Friday.

His mother, however, died near the bottom of the gorge.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Rola said the woman and her child had been at the park with her husband before they fell into the gorge, but authorities were unaware of what happened before the pair fell. They were reportedly interviewing him, along with other witnesses at the scene.

"The investigation is ongoing, but we don't believe it is an accident," the captain told the media on Monday.

Officials said they weren't releasing the victims' names because the case is being investigated as a suicide, and they were still unsure why the out-of-towners were in the area.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.

Related Articles
Woman dies, child hurt after fall into the Niagara gorge
Mother Dead, 5-Year-Old Son in Critical Condition After Falling 90 Feet into Niagara Gorge
Lindsay Clancy
On Night Her 3 Kids Were Killed, Lindsay Clancy Was 'Smiling and Happy,' Husband Told Police
Adriana Kuch
4 Students Charged After N.J. High School Student Dies by Suicide Days After They Allegedly Beat Her
Brittany Carter
'Vibrant and Fierce' Florida Mother of 3 Killed in Apparent Murder-Suicide: 'The Best Mom'
Lindsay Clancy
Medical Expert Weighs in on Lindsay Clancy Case and Postpartum Psychosis: 'Untethered from Reality'
Lindsay Marie Clancy
Lindsay Clancy Said She Had a 'Touch of Postpartum Anxiety' a Day Before Allegedly Killing Kids: Prosecutors
Lindsay Clancy
Mass. Mom Lindsay Clancy, Accused of Strangling 3 Young Children, Allegedly Wanted to Have More Kids
Lindsay Clancy
Weeks Before Deaths of Her 3 Kids, Mass. Mom Lindsay Clancy Said, 'I Wish I Could Feel Something'
Lindsay Marie Clancy and family
Mass. Mom Lindsay Clancy 'Lived and Breathed For Her Children,' Friends Say
Lindsay Marie Clancy and family
Prosecutors Say Mass. Mom Accused of Killing 3 Kids 'Resented' Them. Her Lawyers Say It Was Psychosis
Lindsay Marie Clancy and family
Mass. Mom Strangled Her 3 Children to Death After She Heard a 'Man's Voice Telling Her To': Prosecutors
Morgan Daub
Pa. Parents Were Persuaded by Daughter to Join Double Murder-Suicide Pact, Police Believe
Lindsay Marie Clancy and family
Mass. Mom Accused of Killing 3 Children Was Overmedicated on Prescription Drugs, Attorney Says
Lindsay Clancy Rollout
Mass. Mom Lindsay Clancy Was 'Mom Everyone Wanted to Be.' Now She's Accused of Killing Her 3 Kids 
Cherry Valentine leads the line-up of fabulous drag queens at The Cazoo Derby, as racing's most spectacular carnival returns to Epsom Downs Racecourse. Back bigger and better than ever for 2022, The Cazoo Derby Ladies Day kicks off the weekend's celebrations. Drag talent celebrate racing's Cazoo Derby Festival, Ladies Day, Epsom Downs Racecourse, Surrey, UK - 03 Jun 2022
'Drag Race UK' Star Cherry Valentine's Cause of Death Confirmed
Investigators will charge mother with murdering her 2 children
Mother Accused of Killing 2 of Her 3 Children in Suspected Murder-Suicide Attempt