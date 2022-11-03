She Disappeared After Work in 1991. A Suspected Serial Killer 'Found God' and Confessed to Murdering Her

After 31 years of unanswered questions, Linda Lois Little's family has finally learned what happened to her after she disappeared on October 11, 1991, at the age of 43.

Michael Townson, who is currently serving life in prison for beating a woman to death in 2008, has been indicted for first-degree murder for killing Little, the Daytona Beach Police announced in a press release.

Townson, now 53, admitted to killing Little after meeting her on the night she disappeared, Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young said during a press conference broadcasted by WESH 2 News.

Michael Townson. Daytona Beach Police

Townson said he decided to confess because he "found God" while incarcerated, Young told reporters during the press conference.

Townson told investigators that he was sexually abused by his father and grandfather as a child and blamed his mother and additional women in his life for not protecting him.

"As a result, he developed a hatred for women," Young said.

Authorities also announced that Townson admitted to additional killings in Florida and Tennessee and is a suspected serial killer, but he has not been charged in connection with any other deaths at this time.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports that Little was last seen on Oct. 11, 1991 in Daytona Beach. She finished her shift as a waitress at the Chart House restaurant around 1 a.m. and stopped at a bar on her way home.

She didn't show up for work the next day and was reported missing by friends. She was never seen or heard from again.

Daytona Beach Police Detective Dave Dinardi said at the press conference that Little and Townson met at a hotel bar in Daytona Beach on the night she disappeared.

It was a "random meeting unfortunately on the wrong day at the wrong time," and "it appears Linda just met the wrong person," Dinardi said.

"They were enjoying a few drinks," Dinardi said. "Something happened that in his words caused him to snap."

At the time of Little's disappearance, Townson was living in Orlando and would visit Daytona Beach on his birthday, Dinardi said. Townson's birthday was the day after Little went missing.

Little's sister, Wanda Hinson, was present at the press conference. She thanked police and the media for bringing attention to her sister's case over the last three decades.

"We need to stop the cycle," Hinson said. "Just one man's actions has affected generations now."

Dinardi said that authorities are still searching for Little's remains.