Police made a chilling discovery when they went inside a U-Haul storage unit on Tuesday while investigating the disappearance of Michelle Arnold-Boesiger, 33, of Harvard

Illinois Woman Missing Since Jan. Who Abruptly Moved Out of Home Is Found Dead in Storage Unit

The body of an Illinois woman who went missing in early January was found earlier this week in a storage unit 45 miles from her home.

On Jan. 3, Michelle Arnold-Boesiger, 33, of Harvard, was reported missing, the McHenry County Sheriff's Office says.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Three weeks later, on Jan. 26, the McHenry County Sheriff's Office began investigating and obtained a search warrant for a storage unit in Roscoe, near Rockford, the McHenry County Sheriff's Office says, CBS Chicago reports.

On Tuesday, officers from the Roscoe Police department were called to assist McHenry County sheriff's deputies and officers from other agencies at the U-Haul Storage of Roscoe, where the case had led investigators, the Roscoe Police Department says in a statement.

Image zoom U-Haul Storage of Roscoe | Credit: Google Maps

In a storage unit, they discovered a dead body, identified as Arnold-Boesiger, according to Roscoe Police.

A death investigation is now underway.

Police have not said what led them to investigate the storage units.

No arrests have been made in the case.

While law enforcement has said Arnold-Boesiger lived in Harvard, the McHenry County Sheriff's Office said she was reported missing to police in Holiday Hills, 27 miles southeast of Roscoe, according to the Northwest Herald.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

As police continue to investigate, Arnold-Boesiger's friends and family are reeling from news of her death.

Her former neighbor, Meg Eyeta, told CBS Chicago that in 2019, Arnold-Boesiger had rented the apartment upstairs from her in Roscoe in 2019.

"She was only here about six months," Eyeta told CBS Chicago. "She was having issues and then she had to move out of state. And that's the last I heard from her.

"It was just all of a sudden, 'I have to go,' so I don't know if she was having issues with someone," Eyeta said. "This was a shock when I found this out."

Officers there said there is no reason to believe the public is at risk.