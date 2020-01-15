Illinois Woman Missing Since December Found Dead in Trunk of Her Car

Image zoom Schaumburg Police

An Illinois woman who was reported missing two weeks ago was found dead in the trunk of her car.

Sureel Dabawala, 34, was reported missing by her family after she failed to return to her Schaumburg home on Dec. 30, Fox32 and the Chicago Sun Times report.

Dabawala had gone to work out at her gym and was last seen driving her silver Lexus, her family said. Authorities considered her “endangered” because of a medical condition.

On Monday evening, private investigators hired by Dabawala’s family located her car near a park on Chicago’s West Side. The investigators called Dabawala’s father, who had hired them, as well as police.

When Dabawala’s father arrived at the scene with a set of car keys, he opened the vehicle’s trunk and found his daughter wrapped in a blanket unresponsive.

She was later pronounced dead.

“This is someone who had her MBA from Loyola (University Chicago). I feel like it’s important for people to know that something like this could happen to anybody, not just people living in a dangerous neighborhood or anything like that,” Dabawala’s sister, who asked not to be named, told the Chicago Tribune. “It could happen to anyone’s sister, mom, kid. She was a very smart girl, a very lively person. It’s just devastating.”

Dabawala was described as “a very bubbly person” who had no enemies. Her family is now planning funeral arrangements as they wait to learn how she died.

“One of the worst parts of this is knowing that the car sat there as long as it did and knowing we could’ve possibly found her sooner. There’s a lot of what-ifs,” Dabawala’s sister said.

Police are investigating Dabawala’s death. No arrests have been made as of Wednesday.