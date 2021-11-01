Paula Sims admitted to killing daughters Loralei and Heather Sims in the 1980s three years apart

Ill. Woman Who Killed 2 Baby Daughters 3 Years Apart, Saying She Had Postpartum Psychosis, Gets Parole

An Illinois woman serving life in prison for the murders of her two infant daughters has been paroled 32 years after her conviction.

On Thursday, the Illinois Prisoner Review Board voted 12-1 to approve the parole of Paula Sims, according to the Associated Press. Sims has been serving a life sentence for the 1986 and 1989 murders of her then-infant daughters Heather and Loralei Sims.

She was released from Logan Correctional Center in Lincoln, Ill., last Friday afternoon, KSDK reports.

Speaking to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Sims' longtime attorney Jed Stone described the 62-year-old as "not a violent person."

"She's not an evil person. She's a person who suffered from a mental illness. And that mental illness is gone," Stone said.

In 2019, Sims unsuccessfully sought a retrial, claiming she suffered from postpartum psychosis, a rare perinatal mood and anxiety disorder that "occurs in approximately 1 to 2 out of every 1,000 deliveries," Postpartum Support International's website states.

"The onset is usually sudden, most often within the first 2 weeks postpartum," according to the nonprofit. "Of the women who develop a postpartum psychosis, research has suggested that there is approximately a 5% suicide rate and a 4% infanticide rate associated with the illness. This is because the woman experiencing psychosis is experiencing a break from reality."

Loralei was suffocated in 1986; her 13-day-old body was found in a wooded area behind the Alton home Sims shared with her husband, Robert. The baby was initially reported kidnapped by an armed man.

Heather was asphyxiated in 1989 at six weeks old. Sims falsely told investigators she was knocked unconscious by a masked man while taking out the garbage on April 29, 1989, waking later on to find the baby missing.

Heather's body was found in a park's garbage can. Investigators learned later that Sims kept the body in a freezer for several days before disposing of it.

Paula Sims AP Photo/Edwardsville Intelligencer, Jeremy Paschall; llinois Department of Corrections/AP/Shutterstock

Since her conviction, Sims has confessed to both killings. Sims has a third child, a son, who was never harmed.

"There's not a day that goes by that Paula doesn't think about how horrific her crime was. And when she doesn't feel responsibility and remorse and shame for her acts," Stone said, the Post-Dispatch reports.