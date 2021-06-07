Ill. Woman Wounded, and Her Small Dog Killed in Mauling by 2 Large Dogs

Amanda Ingram and her dog, Casper, were on their evening walk when they were attacked

An Illinois woman whose dog was killed in front of her during a vicious attack by two other dogs is speaking out.

On May 31, Amanda Ingram took her dog Casper, a West Highland white terrier, out for his evening walk, KCTV reports. When they were a block away from their Palatine home, they were attacked by two large dogs who had escaped from their walker.

"[I] picked him up and shielded him against the car, knowing that he was about to attack, and then another dog came," Ingram told WMAQ. "They were playing tug of war with him and at that point, I couldn't stand anymore. So, I was on the ground."

The dogs were a pit bull mix and akita mix, each weighing around 100 lbs., and killed Casper, who weighed 20 lbs.

"I was screaming out loud and no one was helping," Ingram said. "I'm staying with family right now because I don't want to stay over there. I can see exactly where it happened from where I live."

Amanda Ingram and Casper the dog Credit: Courtesy Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard

Police say the dogs were being walked by 32-year-old Julia Paulino, who has been charged with four counts of reckless conduct, including failure to secure the animals on a proper collar, the Chicago Sun-Times reports. The dogs' owner, Meleina Teodror, 23, was issued 13 citations, the newspaper reports.

After attacking Ingram and Casper, the dogs allegedly went on to attack another dog and that dog's owner, injuring them.

"There needs to be change. This has been a continuous problem in this village, and nothing is being done," Ingram said. "So many people have reached out, saying they know this is a concern, and nothing has been done."

Ingram's attorney Mike Schostok told WGN-TV he is representing her in a lawsuit.

"Her dog of 11 years was killed right before her eyes by two much larger dogs, I don't know about you but that's pretty unimaginable," Schostok said. "I can't fathom having to go through that."