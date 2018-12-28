Mom Accused of Hiding 14-Year-Old Daughter's Diabetes for 5 Years Until the Girl Died

An Illinois mother has been accused in the death of her 14-year-old daughter after she allegedly denied the girl medical treatment for her diabetes for five years, PEOPLE confirms.

Amber Hampshire, 39, turned herself into Alton police on Thursday and has been charged with involuntary manslaughter to a family member and child endangerment, according to police and a spokesperson for the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Emily Hampshire died on Nov. 1 at Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital in St. Louis after going into cardiac arrest, according to local TV station KTVI. The death came after Amber allegedly hid her daughter’s illness and refused to provide her with medical treatment.

“If treated, it would be absolutely survivable. This death was completely senseless,” said Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons, KTVI reports. “Amber Hampshire had all of the information and all of the resources available to take care of this and instead chose to conceal it from even the closest family members.”

Relatives told police and medical staff that Emily had been sick with nausea, vomiting and diarrhea for days before being found unresponsive that morning, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

She died of diabetic ketoacidosis, a complication from diabetes in which blood acids buildup when a person’s body does not produce enough insulin, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Emily had been hospitalized in February for a previous complication and received medication and supplies to treat her illness, TV station KMOV reported. But the medicine was never used.

Prosecutors allege that Amber went to great lengths to hide her daughter’s illness, according to KTVI. Along with relatives, Emily’s father was also kept in the dark.

“There were so many supportive people around this family and around this young girl, who would’ve stepped up and helped,” said Gibbons, the state’s attorney, KTVI reports. “I have no words.”

It is unclear why Amber allegedly hid Emily’s illness and refused to provide her with treatment, but Gibbons said religion did not appear to be a factor, according to the station.

Amber has been released from jail after posting a portion of her $100,000 bail, Alton police tell PEOPLE.

It is unclear whether she has an attorney who could comment on her behalf or has entered a plea.

In the wake of Emily’s death, Amber mourned the loss in a Facebook post, according to the Post-Dispatch.

“I miss her more than words can express,” she reportedly wrote, calling Emily an “angel” and “one of a kind” and sharing, “I was blessed to be her mommy.”