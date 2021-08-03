Illinois authorities are asking anyone with information on the incident to call 217-351-4545

'Who Is It?': Woman Answers Door, Is Shot by Unknown Assailant Who Fired 75 Bullets Then Fled

Investigators in Illinois are asking for the public's help in finding the suspect or suspects responsible in the overnight shooting of a 58-year-old woman at her home.

Early Monday morning, Champaign Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 0-100 block of East Beardsley Avenue, a news release states. Upon arrival, officers found a 58-year-old woman suffering from five gunshot wounds.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, where she remains in stable condition.

According to authorities, the victim was home when there was a knock on the front door. As she approached the door, the victim called out, "Who is it?" That's when at least one suspect opened fire through the door, striking the victim.

During their investigation, authorities recovered 75 shell casings from the scene.

As officers were responding to the shooting, a black Dodge Durango crashed in the area of Logan Street and Neil Street. When officers responded to the crash, they discovered a firearm in plain view of the vehicle with an empty magazine.

A live round of ammunition and spent shell casing were also found on the ground near the car, the news release states. The car was determined to be stolen and is currently being processed by police. The driver had fled the scene before police arrived.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.

Police are now asking any resident or business in the nearby area with exterior surveillance camera systems to notify authorities, who believe video footage could help the investigation.

Anyone with additional information is also urged to contact police at 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the "P3 Tips" mobile app.