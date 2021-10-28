Ill. Woman Allegedly Smothered Crying Newborn, Buried Body in Backyard 

Alvory C. Chavez Ramos is believed to have given birth in 2020, but the child's remains were found in May of this year

An Illinois woman is accused of smothering her newborn son to death and burying his body in the backyard of the family home, authorities say.

Alvory C. Chavez Ramos, 23, allegedly gave birth to the child in the bathtub of her home's Leyden Township home sometime between Oct. 31 and Nov. 30 of 2020, the Cook County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

When the baby began to cry, Chavez Ramos "allegedly placed her hand over the child's nose and mouth to prevent family members in the home from discovering the baby," the release states.

After the baby stopped moving, Chavez Ramos allegedly placed him in a plastic bag and buried him in the home's backyard.

The baby's remains were found in May 2021 after the sheriff's office launched a death investigation. His cause of death was determined to be asphyxia and the manner of death was homicide.

Chavez Ramos was allegedly confirmed by DNA testing to be the child's mother. According to the release, she told detectives she tried to hide her pregnancy because she didn't want her family to be angry with her, the release states.