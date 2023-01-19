Illinois Prison Staffers Discharged from Hospital After Substance Exposure as Testing Continues

An incident believed to be an overdose of an unknown substance sent multiple Illinois Department of Corrections staffers to the hospital on Wednesday.

The incident happened at the John A. Graham Correctional Center, a medium-security prison for men in Hillsboro, Illinois. Fox News reports that 18 staffers were sent to the hospital.

According to the Illinois Department of Corrections, a staff member at the correctional center responded to individuals in custody who appeared to be "under the influence of an unknown substance."

Multiple staff members came in contact with the substance and were sent to a local hospital out of precaution, according to a statement from the DOC sent to PEOPLE.

The prisoners who were affected by the substance were treated in the facility's healthcare unit, the department said.

A hazmat team from the Illinois State Police investigated the incident.

The substances, a nasal spray and powder, were determined to be acetaminophen/paracetamol and baby powder, respectively.

The substances tested negative for narcotics or hazardous material, DOC said.

"[Illinois State Police] is conducting additional testing on clothing items today as well," the statement said. "The substances were identified as nonhazardous and should not have necessitated the use of Narcan or required hospitalization, but IDOC works diligently to ensure the safety of both incarcerated individuals and employees and worked swiftly to ensure everyone had access to the care they requested."

While no one on staff required hospitalization, some staff reported feeling dizzy and were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Everyone affected has been discharged form the hospital, DOC said.