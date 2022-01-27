Illinois Pre-K Teacher Is Found Dead in Car with State Trooper Husband in Apparent Murder-Suicide
A pre-kindergarten teacher was fatally shot Monday by her Illinois State Trooper husband, who then turned the gun on himself, according to authorities.
Amanda Calo, 31, a teacher at Matthew Gallistel Language Academy in Chicago, was found shot to death in a parked car along with her 30-year-old husband, Antonio Alvarez.
A passerby found their bodies inside the car in Chicago on Monday afternoon, both with gunshot wounds to the head, police said.
A weapon was discovered at the scene, police said.
Alvarez, who was off-duty at the time, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office tells PEOPLE.
He was a three-year veteran with the Illinois State Police.
Calo, the mother of a 1-year-old girl and 4-year-old boy, suffered a gunshot wound to the head, according to the medical examiner's office. Her manner of death was ruled homicide.
Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.
According to the Chicago Sun-Times, Calo was in the process of divorcing her husband when she was killed.
"If you knew Amanda, you knew she was an absolute joy to be around," according to a GoFundMe page set up to help support her two children. "Her smile was infectious and her unmistakable laugh radiated in every room she walked into. She was loved by many and adored by classmates, friends and coworkers alike."
Calo's godmother, Susan Sadlowski-Garza, told the Sun-Times that Calo was involved with community gardens, Safe Kids Chicago and after-school programs.
"She helped mentor kids on the wrong path," she said. "Everyone loved Amanda."
If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.