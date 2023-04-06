Illinois Parents, Both 21, Charged with Murder of Their 3-Month-Old Son

The parents of an infant boy have been charged with his murder after the 3-month-old died in a St. Louis, Missouri hospital from multiple severe injuries.

Illinois State Police (ISP) issued a statement Wednesday which said Pinckneyville residents Logan Hutchings, 21, and Sophia Kelly, 21, have both been arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

An obituary shared by Pyatt Funeral Home identified the dead infant as Ocean Wayne Hutchings.

Illinois Department of Children and Family Services and Pinckneyville Police Department alerted the ISP to the infant's injuries on June 12, 2022.

The three-month-old was admitted to a children's hospital in St. Louis with a skull fracture and multiple rib fractures, according to a statement from ISP. Medical staff at the hospital pronounced the baby boy deceased as a result of these injuries on June 14. He was in the care of Hutchings and Kelly in Pinckneyville prior to being admitted to the hospital, a police statement said.

The States Attorneys Appellate Prosecutors office charged both parents with three counts each of First-Degree Murder on Tuesday.

Hutchings and Kelly were taken into custody by ISP Agents and transferred to the Washington County Jail with a $1 million bond.

The funeral home obituary for the infant tragically described Ocean as a boy who "enjoyed Hey Bear Sensory Videos and the outdoors and loved his big brother, Ozark and his Mom and Dad."

If you suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.