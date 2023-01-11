Ill. Paramedics Were Called to Save Man's Life. Now They're Charged with Murder

Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 40, strapped a 35-year-old man on a gurney face-down, which authorities say resulted in his suffocation death

By Nicole Acosta
Published on January 11, 2023 12:45 PM
Peter Cadigan and Peggy Finley
Peter Cadigan and Peggy Finley. Photo: Sangamon County Jail (2)

Two paramedics who were called to save a man's life have been charged with first-degree murder after the man suffocated to death when the suspects strapped him onto a gurney face-down.

The charges against Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 40, in connection with the Dec. 18 death of 35-year-old Earl L. Moore Jr., of Springfield, Ill., were announced on Jan. 10 by Sangamon County State's Attorney Dan Wright, NPR Illinois reports.

The Sangamon County State's Attorney Office did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for information on the case.

The Lifestar EMS workers were called to Moore's home just after 2 a.m. after police officers responded to a 911 call. Those officers reported that Moore had possibly been experiencing hallucinations from alcohol withdrawal and that he required medical attention, according to a press release from the Springfield Police Department.

When they arrived, the pair placed the patient on the stretcher lying flat on his stomach and tightened a medical strap across his back and lower body, newly released body camera footage shows.

Moore was then taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

A coroner's report obtained by PEOPLE revealed that Moore's cause of death was "compressional and positional asphyxia, due to prone face-down restraint on a paramedic transportation stretcher due to straps across the back."

The pair should have known from their training and experience that positioning a patient in such a way "would create a substantial probability of great bodily harm or death," Wright told Fox News.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The status of the pair's employment is not immediately known.

"It's still under investigation so we're not allowed to talk about it," Lifestar Ambulance Service tells PEOPLE.

Cadigan and Finley are being held in the Sangamon County Jail, according to multiple reports. It is not immediately clear if they had entered pleas or retained attorneys.

Related Articles
Journee Carroll
Washington, D.C. Man Charged with Killing 3-Year-Old Girl, Shooting Teen Girlfriend and Her Siblings
Brenym McDonald
Texas Man Accused of Stabbing His 8-Year-Old Grandson to Death
torrey moore
Md. Authorities Discover Decomposing Body of Pregnant Woman While Arresting Man Accused of Separate Murder
jasper wu
Calif. Toddler in Car Was Killed by a Stray Bullet in 2021 — and 3 Men Were Just Arrested
Clarrissa Winchester
South Carolina Man Charged with Murder of Girlfriend and Baby While His Ex Remains Missing 
Porter Burks
Family of Detroit Man Shot 19 Times and Killed by Police During Mental Health Crisis Files $50 Million Lawsuit
Demetris Lincoln
A Texas Woman Was Found Dead, Dismembered in 2019. Her Ex-Boyfriend Was Just Arrested
Judith Schaefer Miller
Ga. Man Who Called 911 Claiming Wife Died by Suicide Is Arrested on Murder Charge the Day After Funeral
Darien Lewis
Driver Charged with DWI and Murder Allegedly Smirked as He Ran Over Boy, 6, Multiple Times: Grandfather
James Krauseneck, Jr. and Cathleen Krauseneck
Man Found Guilty of 1982 Ax Murder of His Wife After the Case Went Unsolved for Nearly 40 Years
Booking photo for Melanie Biggins, from the Jackson County Detention Center.(Jackson County Detention Center)
Missouri Woman Charged with Husband's Murder After Claiming an Intruder Broke In and Shot Him
Christy Giles, Hilda Marcela
Film Producer and Actor Charged with Murders of Model and Architect Dumped Outside L.A. Hospitals
Sheila O’Leary
Vegan Mom Gets Life in Prison After Malnutrition Death of Boy Who Ate Only Raw Fruit, Vegetables and Breast Milk
elijah mcclain
Judge Rules Police and Medics Involved in Death of Elijah McClain Can Face Criminal Charges
Jared Lee Ball
Ark. Man Charged with Murder for Allegedly Punching Girlfriend's Baby's Chest, Causing Heart Laceration
Sarah Burns Grant
Michigan Husband Charged with Murder, Torture After He Allegedly Kills Wife with Scissors