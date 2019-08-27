'Beloved' Illinois Mom Dies After Being Shot by Stray Bullet Driving 4 Kids Home From Daycare

Image zoom Marshia Bowman GoFundMe

Last week, a stray bullet found its way to a 40-year-old Illinois mother of eight as she was driving her four youngest children home from daycare. Two days later, she lost her fight to stay alive.

Marshia McGill was driving in Dolton on Wednesday afternoon when she was shot once in the head, reports the Chicago Sun-Times.

Authorities continue their search for the shooter, who remains at large.

McGill died on Friday.

Investigators suspect the bullet that would eventually kill McGill was fired from a distance away, and intended for someone else.

McGill was behind the wheel of her minivan, with her four young daughters in the backseat, according to NBC’s Chicago affiliate.

Meanwhile, her grieving husband tells ABC7 in Chicago he’s just trying to be there for his children.

“I’m trying to cope, keep moving, keep going,” said Lenaus Bowman, who said his wife was a loving woman and always willing to lend a hand.

“A lot of people do things because they are forced to do it. She helped because it’s what she wanted to do,” Bowman said. “To her, it was a duty or responsibility, being a born-again Christian, to help.”

Bowman said he is not looking forward to a future without his beloved.

“…We balanced off of each other pretty good. So the things that she didn’t know about, I know about,” Bowman said. “The things that I didn’t do, she did.”

McGill was an organ donor, her husband added.

In a statement issued Friday, Bowman said, “Words could never express how hurt we are that our beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend is gone.”

A GoFundMe campaign has been established to help cover the costs associated with McGill’s upcoming funeral.