Kimfier Miles, 29, was out with friends in Chicago Friday night when she was shot

Ill. Mom of 3 in 'Prime of Her Life' Is Killed in Mass Shooting on Street That Injured 9 Others

The family of a Chicago woman who was killed in a mass shooting over the weekend is mourning their loved one.

"She was only 29; in the prime of her life," Takita Miles said of her cousin, Kimfier Miles, the Chicago Sun Times reports. "She hasn't even experienced life. She just started traveling. It's unfortunate. It's really bad."

Miles was shot "while enjoying a nice summer evening" on Chicago's South Side, her family wrote on a fundraising page.

According to police, at around 2 a.m. on Saturday morning, two unidentified gunmen approached a group of people standing on the sidewalk on 75th Street and opened fire. The shooting left 10 people, including Miles, injured.

Miles was shot in the leg and abdomen and transported to University of Chicago Hospital, where she was pronounced dead upon arrival. The nine other victims were hospitalized and listed as being in good or fair condition.

On Saturday morning, 6th Ward Alderman Roderick Sawyer released a statement calling the shooting a "tragedy."

"These attacks on 75th Street or anywhere in our communities are unacceptable," Sawyer said. "We have been working hard to rebuild 75th Street as a thriving business corridor, and the community is committed to this vision. These past nights will not undo years of hard work and business development."

According to her family, Miles was a devoted mother to her three young girls.

"She was 29 years young, hardworking, and dedicated to taking care of her children," her family's fundraising page states. "She never missed any family events nor was she shy of helping anyone she could.... This act of senseless gun violence has left her 3 girls hurt, heartbroken, and motherless."