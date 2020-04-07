Illinois Mayor Sends Cops To Break Up Gatherings — and His Wife Is Allegedly Found at Bar

Image zoom The Telegraph, John Badman/AP

After an Illinois mayor urged citizens to stay inside amidst the coronavirus outbreak, his wife was allegedly found by police out at a bar.

On Friday, Alton Mayor Brant Walker told police to crack down on social gatherings after the state’s governor issued a stay-at-home order the week before.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“These are very serious times and I’m begging you to please stay at home,” Alton Mayor Brant Walker told citizens, the Union Journal reports. “Parents, please keep your kids at home, doing so is vital to our health.”

But early Sunday morning, Alton police had to shut down a local bar after a group of people gathered both inside and outside of it.

“I was also made aware that my wife was in attendance at this prohibited social gathering,” Walker said in a Facebook post Monday. “I instructed the Police Chief to treat her as he would any citizen violating the ‘Stay At Home’ order and to ensure that she received no special treatment.”

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE’s free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Walker did not identify his wife or other violators. He apologized to his community for his wife’s alleged actions.

“My wife is an adult capable of making her own decisions, and in this instance she exhibited a stunning lack of judgement,” Walker said. “I am embarrassed by this incident and apologize to the citizens of Alton for any embarrassment this incident may cause our City.”

It is unclear how many people were at the bar, but police told NBC News they had received several complaints about it being open on weekends.

Walker said he will continue to crack down on anyone who flouts the state’s order and puts others in danger.

“My first and most important priority is the safety and well-being of the citizens of Alton,” he wrote on Monday. “We are in the midst of a national public health crisis, and I will continue to do everything in my power to ensure that your health is protected, including enforcing the Governor’s statewide ‘Stay At Home’ order.”

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.